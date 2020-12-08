Rust will arrive on consoles a bit later than expected

You're watching Advertisements

Back in late 2019, Facepunch Studios announced that their survival game Rust was coming to PS4 and Xbox One in 2020. However, 2020 is ending in less than a month and Rust is still nowhere to be seen on these platforms. So, one might start to doubt if the project is still going on? Has Rust console edition been cancelled?

Well, first of all: it's still alive, the game will still be released to consoles, just a little later than planned. Publisher Double Eleven explained that 2020 is "a year that has brought very challenging times for many", and due to the impact of Covid-19, now everyone has to work from home and this has presented some challenges.

"We're sorry that we haven't been able to bring you Rust on console in 2020 as planned. We know from all of the messages that you're excited to play it and we hope that with the dawn of 2021 we can restore your trust as we edge closer to being able to share something with you", Double Eleven wrote.

Well, at least it's not the worst case and we will get to play Rust on consoles eventually. Hope we can hear more information soon, then!