Rust: Console Edition is launching May 21

It has now been revealed that the much-anticipated console version of Rust will launch May 21 on PS4 and Xbox One. Prior to this announcement, a closed beta was held earlier this month to test stability and only a limited number of lucky fans were selected.

In 2019, the console version was first announced with a release window of 2020. This was delayed, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with publisher Double Eleven stating that 2020 was "a year that has brought very challenging times for many."

Fortunately, the wait isn't far off, and we'll soon be able to see how it stacks upon against the PC version.

