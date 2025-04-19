Putin declares Easter ceasefire in Ukraine

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . With Easter drawing near, Putin surprised many by announcing a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine, set to last through Sunday, a 30-hour unilateral ceasefire, which the Kremlin framed as a humanitarian gesture.

However, Ukrainian officials remained skeptical, pointing to continued Russian artillery fire across several frontlines just moments before and after the declared start. Zelensky, recalling a previously rejected US-brokered ceasefire, questioned Moscow's intentions.

Despite diminished attacks in certain areas, reports from Ukrainian officials and civilians indicate the ceasefire had little effect on the ground. The announcement came just a week after a deadly Russian missile strike in Sumy reignited international calls for firmer action.