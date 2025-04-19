English
Putin declares Easter ceasefire in Ukraine

Russia announces a unilateral ceasefire for Orthodox Easter, but Ukraine reports continued shelling and distrusts the gesture's sincerity.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. With Easter drawing near, Putin surprised many by announcing a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine, set to last through Sunday, a 30-hour unilateral ceasefire, which the Kremlin framed as a humanitarian gesture.

However, Ukrainian officials remained skeptical, pointing to continued Russian artillery fire across several frontlines just moments before and after the declared start. Zelensky, recalling a previously rejected US-brokered ceasefire, questioned Moscow's intentions.

Despite diminished attacks in certain areas, reports from Ukrainian officials and civilians indicate the ceasefire had little effect on the ground. The announcement came just a week after a deadly Russian missile strike in Sumy reignited international calls for firmer action.

Vladimir Putin // Shutterstock

