Russia's overnight strikes raise doubts over peace talks

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Overnight strikes across Ukraine on August 21 have reignited tensions, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky now arguing that Moscow's actions reveal little interest in advancing peace efforts.

"Now the signals from Russia are simply, to be honest, indecent," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "They are trying to back away from the need to hold meetings. They don't want to end the war. They carry on with massive strikes."

"We believe it was a deliberate strike precisely on United States property here in Ukraine, on American investment. A very telling strike...at the very time when the world waits for a clear answer from the Russians on their move in talks to bring an end to the war."

The attacks hit multiple regions, damaging homes, businesses, and even a United States-owned electronics factory in western Ukraine, which Kyiv described as a deliberate signal against American-led diplomacy. It ended up being the largest aerial assault of August.

Russia claimed it had targeted military and energy sites, while Ukraine reported further hits on Russian facilities. The escalation comes as Trump pushes for direct Putin-Zelensky talks, though doubts remain over the Kremlin's willingness to reach any genuine agreement.