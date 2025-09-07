Russia's largest air attack on Ukraine sets fire to main government building

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Russia just carried out its most intense overnight assault on Ukraine, striking the capital with waves of drones and missiles that set the main government building ablaze for the first time since the invasion began.

Fires swept across residential areas, leaving several civilians dead, and many others wounded. Emergency crews battled blazes in apartment blocks where structures partially collapsed, while drone debris triggered further destruction across the city.

Explosions were also reported in central and southern regions, damaging infrastructure and cutting power. "Rescuers are extinguishing the fire," Ukraine's Prime Minister said on Telegram. Ukrainian officials condemned the strikes as deliberate attacks on civilian targets.