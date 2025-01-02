Russia's gaming console can't yet compete with the Xbox and PlayStation

HQ

With the gaming console market being dominated by Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation, it is very hard for anyone to step into the waters controlled by these very big fish. However, to break away from the other console creators, and make its own gaming space, Russia's government commissioned a challenger to the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

However, in a post on Habr.com (circulated by Tom's Hardware), Russia's government via Anton Gorelkin, the Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, has explained that it has run into some performance issues.

"I hope that my colleagues will approach this task with full responsibility and come up with something truly breakthrough. After all, it is obvious to everyone: Elbrus processors are not yet at the stage of development that would ensure equal competition with PS5 and Xbox, which means that the solution must be non-standard."

It's likely that means we won't be seeing eye-watering graphics on this console, whenever it does release, but looks and performance aren't everything in games nowadays, and so there are likely some creative solutions to this problem.