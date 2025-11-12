Russia's first AI humanoid robot falls flat seconds after grand unveiling

HQ

Russia's first AI humanoid robot fell on its face just seconds after its grand unveiling in Moscow, in what was meant to highlight the country's progress in domestically produced artificial intelligence and robotics.

The robot, named AIdol, was introduced by Russian robotics firm Idol at a technology event on Monday. Moments after taking its first steps, the machine lost balance and crashed to the ground, scattering parts across the stage as staff rushed to pull a curtain over the scene.

Developers blame calibration issues

Idol CEO Vladimir Vitukhin attributed the incident to calibration errors, noting that the prototype remains in its testing phase. "I hope that this mistake will turn into an experience," he said. Despite the setback, the company described AIdol as a major step toward Russia's self-reliance in robotics.

The robot is powered by a 48-volt battery that allows up to six hours of operation and currently includes 77% Russian-made components, a figure Idol aims to increase to 93% in future models. Although AIdol is not yet capable of stable walking, Vitukhin claimed the robot can "smile, think, and be surprised, just like a person."

Public reaction on Russian social media was swift, with many users sharing the failed demonstration and questioning why an unfinished prototype was shown. Idol has since withdrawn AIdol from public display to review its balance and control systems.