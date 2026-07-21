Russian warship carried out live-fire drill less than 50 miles off the UK coast

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Yesterday, July 20, a Russian warship was spotted off the coast of Plymouth, around 46 miles at sea, where it was discovered to be performing a live-fire drill with its onboard weaponry.

As per Sky News, the vessel in question was the Neustrashimy, a warship that was previously shadowing Russia's shadow fleet of oil tankers through the English Channel. The ship was being followed and tracked by a Royal Navy ship, with this being the HMS Tyne, and who was informed by the Russian ship of its intent to conduct gunnery activities and even encouraged the HMS Tyne to reposition to a safer distance before beginning its drill.

The drill lasted for around 30 minutes and some are regarding the activity as a message from the Kremlin to the new UK government, now that Andy Burnham has been sworn in as Prime Minister. Whatever the case, the Russian warship was in international waters and thus able to conduct such a drill.