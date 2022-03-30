Russian warfare destroys Soviet era retro game museum

HQ

When we think about gaming and Russia, most people probably think about Tetris. But of course, it was more than that as people tried to do the best of what they had during the communist era of Soviet Russia. One place dedicated to this part of gaming history, that we know very little about, was the Mariupol Computer Museum.

"Was" is the keyword here as it now is no more after Russia's aggression and bombing of civilians areas. A Twitter user reported:

"It has been reported that the Mariupol Computer Museum in Ukraine, a privately owned collection of over 500 items of retro computing, consoles and technology from the 1950s to the early 2000s, a collection nearly 20 years in the making, has been destroyed by a bomb."

Unfortunately, this was later confirmed true by a person who knew the owner - who is fortunately still alive (which is endlessly more important, of course), although his home is also lost. Even if old video games hardly is the biggest issue with the complete destruction of whole cities in a European democracy, it still deserves to be mentioned how this senseless war means losses of not only life and infrastructure, but also memories and history.

Thanks Kotaku