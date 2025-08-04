Russian volcano erupts for first time in half a millennium

HQ

The latest news on Russia. A lot has been happening in the far east of Russia as of late. There was a plane crash a couple of weeks ago, followed by a massive earthquake that led to severe tsunami warnings all around the Pacific for the hours to follow. Now, a volcano that has remained dormant for half a millennium has erupted too.

As per BBC News, the Krasheninnikov Volcano in Kamchatka erupted recently, with this being the first time in 500 years that the volcano has seen any significant activity. The eruption proved to be quite a volatile one too, kicking out plumes of ash as high as six kilometres into the sky. This wasn't all though as the eruption was followed by another earthquake, which while smaller, still led to tsunami warnings in the local peninsula.

Considering this recent increase in tectonic activity, it is thought that the eruption and the latest earthquake have been somewhat connected to the 8.8-magnitude behemoth that happened a few days before, which was one of the strongest to ever have been recorded around the world.