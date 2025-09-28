Russian strikes pound Ukraine as Poland scrambles fighter jets

HQ

We just got the news that Russia launched a wave of overnight drone and missile strikes against Ukraine, hitting residential areas and causing several deaths and injuries. The attacks triggered air raid alerts across multiple regions, forcing many residents into underground shelters. In response, Poland scrambled fighter jets and heightened air defenses near its border to safeguard its skies, temporarily closing airspace around key cities. Ukrainian officials condemned the strikes as deliberate assaults on civilians, while Poland described its actions as preventive measures to ensure national security. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more specific details about the attack, you can do so in the post below or through the following link. Go!