Russian strikes hit Zaporizhzhia, causing casualties and damage

We just got the news that a series of Russian air strikes struck Zaporizhzhia on Monday morning, leaving several people dead and others injured, according to local officials. The regional governor described the assault as one of the most severe in recent weeks, with multiple aerial bombs reported, while Ukraine's air force noted a surge in drone activity overnight, downing many but acknowledging that some reached their targets. Additional attacks were recorded in the regions of Sumy and Kyiv, where further injuries and destruction to civilian infrastructure were reported. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!