Russian strikes hit power station near Kyiv

Every day brings fresh reports of new attacks in the Russia-Ukraine war. Just yesterday, news broke of Moscow's biggest airstrike so far, which set fire to a key government building on Ukraine (here). Today, Russian forces hit a power facility in the Kyiv region overnight, cutting electricity and gas supplies in parts of the area, according to Ukraine's energy ministry. Emergency crews were sent in to restore services after the strike, which came only a day after that massive offensive. Authorities confirmed local blackouts and damage to gas infrastructure, leaving thousands of homes temporarily cut off. Ukraine's grid operator said repairs were underway, with most services gradually returning. Russia has kept up its assaults on energy facilities since the invasion began, aiming to sap civilian resilience as colder months draw near. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!