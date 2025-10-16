Russian strikes disrupt Ukraine's gas supply

HQ

We just got the news that Russian missile and drone attacks have forced Ukraine to halt operations at key gas facilities, creating pressure on the country to secure more imports for the coming cold months.

Officials warn that repeated assaults on energy infrastructure are limiting domestic production, forcing the government to consider both expanding imports and rationing supply for industry and households.

The state energy company (called Naftogaz) emphasized the urgency of careful consumption as winter approaches, while international partners are being approached to support additional energy procurement.

Ukrainian leadership continues to respond with counterstrikes, maintaining tension as the conflict enters another harsh season. "This autumn, the Russians use every single day to strike at our energy infrastructure," Zelensky wrote on X.

