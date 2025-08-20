Russian strike injures 14 civilians in Sumy region

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . A new wave of Russian attacks struck Ukraine overnight, leaving 14 civilians injured in the northeastern Sumy region. Among the wounded were children, as a residential neighborhood was hit.

"Last night, a drone strike on Okhtyrka in the Sumy region injured 14 people. A family with wounded children - 5 months, 4 years, and 6 years old - sought assistance after the attack." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X.

Officials described the assault as another act of terror aimed at families while they slept, with drones and missiles targeting not only Sumy but also other regions including Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Poltava. In total, more than 60 drones and a ballistic missile were used.

Energy facilities in the south were also damaged, underscoring Moscow's renewed focus on critical infrastructure. Zelensky has called for tougher sanctions and stronger security guarantees, stressing that only sustained pressure on Russia can bring reliable peace.