Russian strike in Sumy leaves at least 34 dead

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . A Russian missile strike on the city of Sumy, in northern Ukraine, on Sunday, has claimed the lives of at least 34 people, with over 117 others injured, making it the deadliest missile attack of 2025.

The attack, which occurred on Palm Sunday, has sparked outrage from both Ukrainian officials and international leaders. Meanwhile, Ukraine alleges that the Russian forces used cluster munitions in a deliberate attempt to target civilians, further escalating the violence.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has demanded a strong global response, condemning the strike as an act of terrorism. As authorities gather evidence of potential war crimes, the world watches to see how Moscow will address these latest allegations.