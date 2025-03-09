Russian special forces use gas pipeline to attack Ukrainian troops in Kursk

HQ

Russian special forces launched a surprise attack on Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region by navigating through a decommissioned gas pipeline, according to pro-Russian sources (via Reuters).

The operation targeted the town of Sudzha, where heavy fighting has erupted as Moscow pushes to reclaim territory lost to Ukraine in August 2024. Kyiv, which confirmed the attempted infiltration, countered with artillery, drones, and airstrikes, forcing Russian troops to withdraw from some positions.

Meanwhile, European leaders are growing uneasy over shifting United States policies under President Donald Trump, as Washington has halted military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine. Russia, emboldened by its recent gains, has also captured villages in Donetsk and Sumy, intensifying concerns that Ukraine's defenses may buckle under sustained pressure.