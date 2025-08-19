Russian media shares video of armored vehicle displaying American flag while attacking Ukraine

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . A video circulated by Russian media shows an American-made armored vehicle adorned with Russian and US flags advancing through Ukrainian positions in eastern Ukraine. The video, of course, has ignited outrage in Kyiv.

"How should we interpret this? Russian propagandists are showing a video in which Russian military equipment is storming forward with Russian and American flags," Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's right-hand man in Kyiv, wrote on Telegram (here).

"In fact, the Russians are using the symbols of the United States in their own terrorist, aggressive war, which involves the killing of civilians. This is the height of insolence," he added. The video comes shortly after a meeting between Trump-Putin and Trump-Zelensky.

Ukrainian officials insist such displays do not alter the reality on the ground, where Russian forces control large parts of the region, and Western analysts caution that the footage is likely intended to influence international perception rather than reflect operational realities.