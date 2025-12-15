Russian opposition party backing Ukraine ceasefire vows to keep campaigning

HQ

Russia's liberal opposition party Yabloko says it will continue campaigning for a ceasefire in Ukraine despite a growing crackdown on its leadership, including the arrest of two senior figures.

Party founder Grigory Yavlinsky says the detentions of deputy leaders Maxim Kruglov and Lev Shlosberg, accused of spreading false information about the Russian army, were aimed at weakening the party ahead of the 2026 parliamentary election. A third senior member, Boris Vishnevsky, has been labeled a "foreign agent."

Yabloko currently holds no seats in Russia's national parliament and only a few regional positions, but Yavlinsky argues that its call for a ceasefire could attract significant public support as more Russians favor peace talks. He cited polling showing 65% support for negotiations, even as backing for the military remains high.

The Kremlin says restrictions on dissent are necessary during wartime and maintains that President Vladimir Putin remains overwhelmingly popular. Yavlinsky said he expects further pressure but intends to remain in Russia and continue the party's work.

Founder of Russia's opposition Yabloko party:

"The only party, the only organisation that represents this position (supports a ceasefire) is Yabloko, so since there will be elections next year and Yabloko will simply come out with this idea, it can count on very substantial support indeed. That is why it (Yabloko) is now a threat (to the authorities), and everything must be done by them to prevent Yabloko from continuing or attempting to run in the elections with these ideas."