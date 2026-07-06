Russian Oil Prices Plunge, Hitting the Kremlin's Economy

HQ

The conflict in the Middle East was a trial for many and led to a sharp rise in fuel prices, which in turn affected many other areas. But not everyone lamented the higher fuel prices; Russia, for one, was pleased to receive more money for its oil, which, among other things, bolstered its ability to wage war and carry out acts of terror against Ukraine.

But now, Reuters and others are reporting that the good times are over. Prices for Russian oil are now less than half of what they were in mid-April, thereby once again increasing the pressure on the Russian economy.