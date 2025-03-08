Russian missile and drone strikes kill at least 14 in Ukraine

HQ

In a night of relentless strikes, Russian forces launched missiles and drones at Ukraine's eastern city of Dobropillia, killing at least 14 people and injuring 30, including children, according to Ukrainian authorities (via Reuters).

The assault, which included ballistic missiles, multiple rockets, and drones, left buildings in flames and vehicles in ruins. As emergency responders battled the fires, another strike hit, damaging a fire truck.

Meanwhile, 3 civilians lost their lives in a separate drone attack on the Kharkiv region. The Ukrainian military reported shooting down 79 drones and intercepting a cruise missile, though dozens of other drones were likely disrupted before reaching their targets.