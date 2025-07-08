English
Russian minister was under corruption probe before his death

Sources suggest Roman Starovoit faced embezzlement allegations tied to border defense funds in Kursk.

The latest news on Russia. Before his death, Russia's former transport minister Roman Starovoit had been a subject of an internal investigation into the misuse of state funds, according to sources close to the matter (via Reuters).

"Two sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity that Starovoit's dismissal had been planned for some time because he was suspected of being involved in the embezzlement of funds earmarked for strengthening the defences in the Kursk region."

The probe centered on irregularities in infrastructure spending aimed at reinforcing the border with Ukraine. Although authorities have not confirmed the link publicly, reports indicate that individuals already accused in the case had pointed to Starovoit's involvement.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JAN 13, 2017: Starovoit Roman Vladimirovich is a Russian statesman, head of Federal Road Transport Agency (Rosavtodor) of the Russian Federation at the Gaidar Forum 2017 // Shutterstock

World newsRussia


