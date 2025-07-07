Russian minister found dead by suicide hours after getting fired by Putin

HQ

The latest news on Russia . Roman Starovoit, who briefly served as Russia's transport minister for less than a year, has been found dead outside Moscow just hours after being dismissed by President Vladimir Putin.

"Today, the body of the former Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, Roman Starovoit, was found with a gunshot wound in his personal car," Russia's investigative committee said in a statement on Monday.

Authorities suspect suicide, with media reports linking his death to a growing investigation into misused defense funds in the Kursk region, where he previously served as governor. His dismissal follows weeks of scrutiny and political tension within Russia's transport sector.