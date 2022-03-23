Russian military malware Cyclops Blink targets Asus Routers and NAS systems

HQ

Not only the esteemed Japanese antivirus company TrandMicro, but even government Cyber agencies in the U.K and the U.S are according to Security Magainze not only aware, but actively warning against the threat of the CyclopsBlink worm, that has previously attacked both Ukrainian electricity distribution, Georgia, and even the 2018 Winter Olympics, as it now seems to be targeting home routers from Asus and NAS devices.

When attacked by the Cyclops Blink worm/botnet, the device is at risk of "dialing home", enabling someone else to download files, and execute commands on the devices. As the malware is modular, additional "features" may be added later, and as it works much like a firmware update, removing it can be very difficult.

Behind it all is a group called Sandworm, who created similar systems and botnets before, and are believed to be directly controlled or even employed by the Cyber division of the Russian military.

So far, different sources list the following Asus products as being at high risk, but seeing how the botnet operates, all brands of routers could be at risk. Especially pre-2019 models of any brand could potentially be at risk.

Update your router right away please, Especially older Asus models with firmware older than the 3.0.0.4 are at risk, with these seemingly making the list of most security websites:

GT-AC5300

GT-AC2900

RT-AC5300

RT-AC88U

RT-AC3100

RT-AC86U

RT-AC68U,

RT-AC68R,

RT-AC68W,

RT-AC68P

RT-AC66U_B1

RT-AC3200

RT-AC2900

RT-AC1900P

RT-AC87U (EOL)

RT-AC66U (EOL)

RT-AC56U (EOL)