Russian military experts quietly visited Iran amid rising tensions

HQ

A group of senior Russian missile experts, including specialists in air defense, artillery, and advanced weapons systems, made multiple visits to Iran last year, strengthening the growing military cooperation between the two countries, something we now know thanks to a new review of travel records and employment data (via Reuters).

These visits, recorded in flight manifests and government documents, occurred during heightened tensions between Iran and Israel. The Russian specialists reportedly toured underground missile production facilities and a base on the Caspian Sea coast, suggesting a deepening strategic alignment.

As Moscow and Tehran continue to tighten their military partnership—already evident in the battlefield use of Iranian-designed drones in Ukraine—the implications for regional stability remain uncertain. Now that we know more details about this collaboration, it remains to be seen how it will reshape power dynamics in the Middle East and beyond.