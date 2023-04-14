Russian language support removed from Starfield

HQ

When Russia started their war against Ukraine last year, several companies took a firm stand against it by simply removing themselves and their products from the Russian market. One of the fiercest opponents to the unjust war was Microsoft who announced they would suspend all sales of products and services in Russia while also donating a lot of money and helping protecting Ukraine's cyber security.

As a result of this, Windows is no longer supported in Russia and neither is Xbox, and Microsoft's games won't be released in the country. This means Starfield won't be there either, and now it seems like this has led to other consequences as well.

PCGamesN reports that a new update to the Starfield's Steam page has removed all traces of Russian language support, something that has traditionally been supported by Bethesda.

No official comment has been made on why this decision was taken, but a reasonable guess is that the fact that the game won't be released in Russia and the platforms it will be available for isn't supported has played in. We could also imagine that the gruesome reports on Russian war crimes during the last couple of days didn't exactly make the decision harder either.