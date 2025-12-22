Russian general killed in car bomb attack in Moscow

HQ

A senior Russian military officer was killed on Monday after an explosive device detonated beneath his car in Moscow, in what authorities described as a likely targeted assassination.

Russia's Investigative Committee said Lt Gen Fanil Sarvarov, head of the operational training directorate of the armed forces' general staff, died of his injuries after the blast. Investigators said they were examining several possible motives, including the involvement of Ukrainian intelligence services.

Involvement of Ukrainian intelligence services?

According to reports from Russian security-linked Telegram channels, the explosion occurred early in the morning as Sarvarov was driving along a street in southern Moscow. The Kremlin has yet to comment officially, but some lawmakers have already called for retaliation.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility. Kyiv has previously acknowledged targeting senior Russian military figures since the start of the war, accusing them of involvement in war crimes. The killing highlights ongoing security concerns inside Russia as the conflict approaches its fourth year.