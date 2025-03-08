HQ

The Russian army has reclaimed the villages of Viktorovka, Nikolaevka, and Staraya Sorochina in the western Kursk region, pushing back Ukrainian forces that had held the area since last August's surprise cross-border raid (via Reuters).

Ukrainian positions in Kursk have been crumbling in recent days, with open-source maps indicating an encirclement by Russian troops. As Moscow tightens its grip, pro-Russian sources suggest an assault is already underway on Sudzha, a key town near the border.

The situation for Ukrainian defenders appears increasingly precarious, marking a significant shift in momentum on this front. For now, it remains to be seen how Kyiv will respond to the worsening battlefield conditions.