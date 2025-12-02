Russian-flagged tanker reports attack off Turkish coast

HQ

A Russian-flagged tanker carrying sunflower oil from Russia to Georgia reported coming under attack on Monday while sailing about 80 miles off Turkey's coast, according to Turkey's Maritime Affairs Directorate. The 13 crew members aboard the MIDVOLGA-2 were unharmed, and the ship continued toward the port of Sinop without requesting assistance.

Turkish officials did not provide further details, though local broadcaster NTV reported that the vessel was struck by a kamikaze drone. Ankara said it has already conveyed "necessary messages" to relevant parties, including Ukrainian authorities.

The incident follows a series of Ukrainian naval-drone attacks last week on tankers sanctioned by Kyiv and several Western allies as they headed to a Russian port to load oil. Ukraine has stepped up pressure on Russia's energy sector, targeting ships linked to the Kremlin's export routes.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan called the growing number of attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea "unacceptable," warning all sides involved. Turkey, which maintains ties with both Moscow and Kyiv, has repeatedly pushed for renewed negotiations and insists that maritime safety in the region must be protected.