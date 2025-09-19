Gamereactor

Russian fighter jets breach Estonian airspace in "unprecedented and brazen intrusion"

"This is an unprecedented and brazen intrusion, clear proof of Russia's growing aggression."

First it was Poland. Then Romania. Now, Estonia said Russian fighter jets entered its airspace without warning, staying over the country for 12 minutes in what officials called an "unprecedented and brazen intrusion." According to Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna: "Today @MFAestonia summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires over another violation of Estonia's airspace, when three Russian MiG-31s entered our airspace over the Gulf of Finland for 12 minutes. This is an unprecedented and brazen intrusion, clear proof of Russia's growing aggression. Such actions cannot be tolerated and must be met with swift political and economic pressure." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!

