Russian drone strikes leave casualties in Ukraine's Northeast

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. We now know that a series of overnight drone strikes by Russian forces targeted Ukrainian towns near the northeastern border, resulting in one fatality and several injuries, regional Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, fires broke out in residential areas, with emergency teams responding throughout the night. The assaults occurred shortly after peace negotiations stalled in Turkey, with both sides maintaining firm stances on territorial and military demands.