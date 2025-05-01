Russian drone strike kills 2 and injures 15 in Odesa

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . We now know that a Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Odesa early Thursday killed two people and left at least 15 injured, according to emergency services.

The strikes damaged residential buildings, a supermarket, a school, and parts of the city's rail infrastructure, sparking fires across multiple locations. Ukraine's railway company reported that tracks and freight cars were hit, but passenger services remain operational.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's air force intercepted dozens of drones during what officials described as a large overnight offensive. For now, it remains to be seen how quickly damaged infrastructure can be restored and whether further strikes will follow.