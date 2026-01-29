Russian drone strike kills at least three in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region

HQ

A Russian drone strike killed three people and injured three others overnight in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, local officials said on Thursday, as Moscow continued large-scale aerial attacks.

Ukraine's emergency services said the victims were two women aged 26 and 50 and a 62-year-old man. A private home was destroyed and several nearby buildings were damaged. Photos shared by rescuers showed firefighters tackling a major blaze and the remains of a flattened structure (as you can see below).

Governor Ivan Fedorov said Russia carried out 841 strikes across 34 settlements in the region over the past 24 hours. Ukraine's air force added that Moscow launched 105 drones overnight, 84 of which were shot down.

Further south, drones hit the port city of Odesa, triggering a large fire at an industrial site, regional governor Oleh Kiper said. Warehouses, production buildings and trucks were damaged, but no injuries were reported. Kiper also said the death toll from a separate overnight attack earlier this week rose to four after an elderly man died in hospital.

Russia occupies large areas of the Zaporizhzhia region, one of four Ukrainian territories it claims to have annexed since launching its full-scale invasion in 2022. Moscow has not commented on the latest strikes. Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians...