Russian drone strike kills three children and father in Ukraine

HQ

A Russian drone hit a residential home in Bohodukhiv, eastern Ukraine, late Tuesday, killing twin boys aged two, their one-year-old sister, and their 34-year-old father, officials said. The children's pregnant mother survived the strike after being treated for injuries and minor burns. The family had recently moved to the town to escape ongoing shelling, and it was their first night in the new house. Firefighters battled flames as the home was completely destroyed.

Regional authorities reported the children's names as Ivan, Vladyslav, and Myroslava. Kharkiv Region Prosecutor's Office said the strike trapped the family under rubble, while images on social media showed smoke rising through the destroyed wooden roof beams. No immediate comment came from Moscow, which denies deliberately targeting civilians, though thousands have died in similar attacks since the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the strike, saying such attacks "undermine trust in everything being done diplomatically to end this war." He called for continued international pressure on Russia and security guarantees for Ukraine, noting that the Russian army continues to strike, including overnight drone attacks in Sumy region and on a hospital in Zaporizhzhia. Ukraine's air force said it intercepted or neutralized 112 of 129 drones launched by Russia overnight...