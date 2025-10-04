Russian drone strike hits Ukrainian train station, killing 1 and injuring 30

HQ

We just got the news that a Russian drone attack struck a railway station in the Ukrainian town of Shostka just a few hours ago, damaging several carriages and leaving 1 dead and 30 injured, according to Ukrainian officials. Ukraine has condemned the assault as a deliberate strike on passenger trains, accusing Russia of using the so-called "double tap" tactic, in which a second strike targets rescuers and evacuees. The head of Ukraine's state rail company said the drones appeared to be aimed at locomotives, disrupting both local and long-distance services, with authorities calling the attack another attempt to make life in border regions unsafe for civilians.