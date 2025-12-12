Russian drone strike hits Odesa energy sites, sparks blackouts

HQ

Russia launched overnight drone attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, sparking fires and widespread power outages, local officials said on Friday.

Governor Oleh Kiper reported that several settlements, including areas near Ukraine's major seaports, were left without electricity. Ukraine's largest private energy firm, DTEK, said one of its substations was damaged, along with another facility operated by a separate company.

Power was restored to about 40,000 customers, but some 90,000 remained without electricity. The strikes come amid a renewed Russian campaign against Ukraine's energy grid and transport hubs as winter sets in, prompting Kyiv to adopt new emergency measures to conserve power.

