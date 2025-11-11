Gamereactor

Russian drone strike hits Odesa, damaging energy and transport systems

The attack injures one and triggers fires at key infrastructure facilities.

We just got the news that a Russian drone strike has targeted Ukraine's Odesa region, causing damage to energy and transport infrastructure and sparking fires at multiple facilities. One person was injured, and a depot of the state-owned Ukrainian Railways was also hit. Authorities have activated emergency centers, while critical systems are now running on backup generators, the regional governor said on Tuesday.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper: "Critical infrastructure in the region is operating on generators, and emergency centres have been opened."

November 11, 2025. Odesa, Ukraine // Shutterstock

