Russian drone strike hits Odesa, damaging energy and transport systems

HQ

We just got the news that a Russian drone strike has targeted Ukraine's Odesa region, causing damage to energy and transport infrastructure and sparking fires at multiple facilities. One person was injured, and a depot of the state-owned Ukrainian Railways was also hit. Authorities have activated emergency centers, while critical systems are now running on backup generators, the regional governor said on Tuesday.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper: "Critical infrastructure in the region is operating on generators, and emergency centres have been opened."