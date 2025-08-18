Gamereactor

  •   English


Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

Russian drone strike hits Kharkiv ahead of peace talks in Washington

Children among the victims as Moscow intensifies pressure on Ukraine.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. A Russian drone attack struck residential areas in Kharkiv overnight, leaving several people dead, including children, and many others injured, Ukrainian authorities said on Monday.

Oleh Synehubov, the governor of the broader Kharkiv region, reported on Telegram that six children, ranging from 6 to 17 years old, were included in the 20 individuals injured during the attack on Ukraine's second-largest city.

The strike comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky prepares to meet United States President Donald Trump in Washington, with concerns in Europe that Kyiv may be pushed toward a deal favouring Moscow.

Officials described it as one of the heaviest assaults in recent weeks, with drones and missiles also targeting other regions such as Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Sumy. Ukraine condemned the attack as further proof of Russia's ongoing campaign against civilians.

Russian drone strike hits Kharkiv ahead of peace talks in Washington
Kharkiv, Ukraine, July 24, 2025 Building in Kharkiv was hit by Russian KAB aerial bombs on the city center of Kharkiv. The damage is extensive, with several cars on fire and windows destroyed // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaUkraineUnited States


Loading next content