Russian drone strike hits Kharkiv ahead of peace talks in Washington

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . A Russian drone attack struck residential areas in Kharkiv overnight, leaving several people dead, including children, and many others injured, Ukrainian authorities said on Monday.

Oleh Synehubov, the governor of the broader Kharkiv region, reported on Telegram that six children, ranging from 6 to 17 years old, were included in the 20 individuals injured during the attack on Ukraine's second-largest city.



You might be interested: Zelensky lands in Washington for meeting with Trump.



The strike comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky prepares to meet United States President Donald Trump in Washington, with concerns in Europe that Kyiv may be pushed toward a deal favouring Moscow.

Officials described it as one of the heaviest assaults in recent weeks, with drones and missiles also targeting other regions such as Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Sumy. Ukraine condemned the attack as further proof of Russia's ongoing campaign against civilians.