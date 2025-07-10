Russian drone barrage hits Kyiv as Ukraine seeks support abroad

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Kyiv was struck overnight by another wave of Russian drone and missile attacks, causing casualties and infrastructure damage. 2 people dead and 19 wounded, in an assault that involved around 400 drones and 18 missiles.



"Last night, Russia launched a massive combined strike that lasted nearly 10 hours. 18 missiles, including ballistic ones, and around 400 attack drones were used, nearly 200 of them were shaheds," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in a post on X.



The assault followed the largest drone strike of the war so far, further testing Ukraine's air defences. As emergency crews responded across the capital, President Zelensky continued efforts in Rome to rally international partners for military and economic assistance.