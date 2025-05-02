Russian drone attack leaves at least 30 injured in Zaporizhzhia

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . On Thursday night, a Russian drone attack struck Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, causing widespread fires and injuring at least 30 people, including a child. Regional authorities reported at least 10 strikes.

The Ukrainian air force managed to intercept most of the 150 drones launched, but some still caused significant harm. The strike also crippled a key railway plant in the city, further escalating the toll. You can check out some of the images from the attack here.