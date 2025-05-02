English
Russian drone attack leaves at least 30 injured in Zaporizhzhia

The southeastern Ukrainian city faces destruction as multiple buildings are hit.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. On Thursday night, a Russian drone attack struck Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, causing widespread fires and injuring at least 30 people, including a child. Regional authorities reported at least 10 strikes.

The Ukrainian air force managed to intercept most of the 150 drones launched, but some still caused significant harm. The strike also crippled a key railway plant in the city, further escalating the toll. You can check out some of the images from the attack here.

