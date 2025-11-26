Russian drone attack injures 19 in Zaporizhzhia, widespread damage reported

HQ

A large Russian drone strike hit the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia late Tuesday, injuring 19 people and causing extensive damage across residential areas, according to regional authorities. The attack sparked multiple fires and left dozens of buildings and vehicles heavily damaged.

Local officials said shops were destroyed while more than 30 apartment blocks and 20 private homes were hit. Eight people remain in hospital as emergency teams continue rescue operations at several sites.

Ukraine's air force said it intercepted most of the drones launched overnight, though Russian forces also fired ballistic missiles as part of the assault. The wider Zaporizhzhia region remains partially occupied by Russian troops, who have made recent advances, while the city itself stays under Ukrainian control.