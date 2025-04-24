Russian drone and missile strike devastates Kyiv, killing nine

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . A combined missile and drone attack launched by Russia has left Kyiv reeling, with at least nine confirmed dead and over 70 others injured, including six children.

The attack, which struck key districts of the Ukrainian capital, resulted in massive destruction. Buildings crumbled, fires erupted, and rescue operations continue as the search for survivors under the debris intensifies.

Despite ongoing relief efforts, the full scale of the damage remains unclear, with emergency teams still working in the rubble. The strikes are reminder of the escalating violence, and as the war enters its fourth year, the question of a potential peace remains unanswered.