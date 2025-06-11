Russian court places opposition politician under house arrest

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . On Wednesday, a Russian court has ordered opposition figure Lev Shlosberg to remain under house arrest for two months, following accusations of discrediting the Russian military, after Shlosberg was detained on Tuesday.



You might be interested: School shooting in Austria leaves at least 9 dead.



Shlosberg, known for his vocal criticism of the war in Ukraine, faces restrictions on his activities while awaiting trial. His party insists the charges stem from his calls for peace and deny any wrongdoing. Of course, it remains to be seen how this case will develop.