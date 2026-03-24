Russian cargo spacecraft faces antenna issue and requires manual docking with ISS

HQ

The unmanned Russian cargo spacecraft, Progress MS-33, encountered a problem with one of its KURS automated rendezvous antennas, forcing a manual docking at the International Space Station, according to Russia's Roscosmos.

Launched on Sunday by a Soyuz-2.1a from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the spacecraft carries about 2.5 tonnes of food, water, fuel, oxygen, and other supplies for the seven crew members aboard the ISS, including Russians Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, Sergei Mikayev, and Andrei Fedyaev; US astronauts Christopher Williams, Jessica Meir, Jack Hathaway; and France's Sophie Adenot.

The manual docking, scheduled for Tuesday at approximately 13:35 GMT, will be performed by ISS commander Sergei Kud-Sverchkov. Oleg Kononenko, head of Russia's Cosmonaut Training Center, emphasized that such manual approaches are regularly practiced by cosmonauts in training. NASA confirmed all other systems on the ISS are functioning normally, and Roscosmos continues troubleshooting the antenna issue.