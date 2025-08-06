Russian attacks on Ukraine have more than doubled since Trump returned to office

HQ

Russian drones and missiles fired towards Ukraine have more than doubled since Donald Trump returned to the US presidency this January.

As the BBC reports, while attacks were increasing throughout the end of Biden's presidency in 2024, they sharply rose after the election in November. Since January, recorded attacks from Moscow have reached their highest point in the war thus far.

During the Trump presidency, 27,158 munitions have been launched from Russia, compared to 11,614 launched during Biden's last six months in office. "This brutal war was brought on by Joe Biden's incompetence, and it has gone on for far too long," said White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly. "President Trump wants to stop the killing, which is why he is selling American-made weapons to Nato members and threatening Putin with biting tariffs and sanctions if he does not agree to a ceasefire."

Trump has recently taken a harsher stance against Russia, threatening sanctions if peace talks are not reached. However, Moscow's strategy largely remains the same. Ukrainian intelligence reports that Russia is now producing up to 85 missiles per month and 170 drones per day.

US senator Chris Coons believes that Trump's suspension of weapon supplies and his approach to Russian relations may have enticed Moscow to increase its attacks. "It's clear Putin feels emboldened by Trump's weakness and has increased his vicious assault on the Ukrainian people, repeatedly attacking hospitals and maternity wards, the Ukrainian power grid, and other civilian sites," he said.

But, in regards to continuing to support Ukraine, Coons believes that it must be a unified effort from the US government, and that officials should not threaten to walk away from the situation if they want attacks to cease. "[Trump] needs to maintain a consistent and sustained position on the war," he said.