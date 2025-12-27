Russian attacks hit Ukraine as Zelensky heads to United States for talks with Trump on Sunday

HQ

Russia launched one of its largest attacks on Ukraine in months overnight, firing hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles just as President Volodymyr Zelensky was preparing to travel to the United States for talks with Donald Trump about ending the war.

Ukrainian officials said around 500 drones and 40 missiles were used in the assault, which targeted Kyiv and other regions across the country. At least two people were killed and 46 injured, including two children. Explosions were heard across the capital for hours, and air raid warnings lasted nearly 10 hours.

The strikes knocked out electricity and heating for large parts of Kyiv during freezing temperatures. Authorities said about 600,000 households lost power, while roughly a third of the city was left without heat. Energy facilities across the country were also damaged.

Zelensky said the attack showed how Russia was responding to peace efforts led by Washington. He is travelling to Florida for a meeting with Trump on Sunday, which he described as crucial. The talks are expected to focus on security guarantees for Ukraine and how territory would be handled if fighting stops.

The scale of the attack also had knock-on effects beyond Ukraine. Poland temporarily closed two airports near its eastern border as a precaution, though flights later resumed.

Negotiations remain difficult. Control of territory in eastern Ukraine, especially the Donetsk region, and the future of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are major sticking points. Zelensky said a US-backed 20-point peace plan is close to completion, but stressed that strong, long-term security guarantees are essential.