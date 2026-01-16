HQ

More than 422,000 people signed contracts with the Russian armed forces in 2025, a modest decline from the previous year, according to figures released by senior Kremlin official Dmitry Medvedev (via Reuters).

Speaking at a meeting of security officials on Friday, Medvedev said 422,704 recruits had joined the army under contract, compared with about 450,000 sign-ups in 2024. Russian state news agencies reported his remarks, which were made during a discussion focused on drone technology.

Russian army // Shutterstock

Medvedev also said around 32,000 people joined volunteer units and were deployed to fight in Ukraine over the course of the year, adding tos to Moscow's continued reliance on contract soldiers rather than a new wave of mass mobilisation.

President Vladimir Putin has previously claimed recruitment remained strong, particularly among drone operators, reflecting the growing role of unmanned systems in the war. The figures suggest Russia has largely sustained its manpower pipeline into a fourth year of conflict, even as recruitment shows early signs of slowing compared with last year...