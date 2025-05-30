Russian-approved game glorifying Ukraine invasion raises eyebrows on Steam

HQ

With the exception of a few dictatorships, an overwhelming majority of the world has condemned Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. Despite Russia's attempts to justify the invasion with all sorts of conspiracy inspired explanations, be it NATO expansion, to claims that Americans have secret bioweapons laboratories in the country, that Ukraine is ruled by Nazis, and that Ukraine was attacking Russians in the country.

Now another propaganda attempt (thanks Simulation Daily) is being launched in the form of a title on Steam called Squad 22: ZOV, which is about the war against Ukraine and is said to have been created with "insights from Russian veterans and active soldiers". On the Steam page, we can also read:

"Game is officially recommended by the Russian Military for use as a basic infantry tactic manual for cadet and Yunarmy training."

In the game, we are thrown into the Russian side of the war and must attack Ukraine with the goal of conquering the country. Unsurprisingly, many are strongly critical of the game, which arguably glorifies an ongoing internationally condemned conflict where people are being murdered in large numbers on a daily basis, and wonder why Valve even allows such an ethically questionable game.

The Ukrainian organisation Centre for Countering Disinformation has checked out the title and writes that it is designed "by the Russian authorities to recruit people into the army", adding that one of the game's goals is "to mythologize the war and its participants". They conclude:

"The Squad 22: ZOV game is not just entertainment, but an element of propaganda aimed at justifying the war and creating a heroic myth about the Russian military."

What is your opinion on the matter? Should Valve take action, or is it just like any other game?