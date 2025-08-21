Russian airstrikes result in 1 death and 18 injuries in largest aerial assault of August

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . In a major overnight assault, Russian forces struck multiple sites in western Ukraine, killing one and wounding nearly twenty others, Ukrainian officials said on Thursday.

"A fully civilian facility that has nothing to do with defense or the military," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said. "This is not the first Russian attack on American businesses in Ukraine, after strikes on Boeing offices in Kyiv earlier this year and other attacks."

Among the targets was a US-linked electronics plant, where storage facilities were destroyed and several people were injured. Local officials emphasized that the facility had no military connection, while other towns saw homes damaged and civilians hurt.

The operation was described as the largest aerial attack in the country this month, highlighting the ongoing danger to communities far from active combat zones. International leaders continue efforts to halt the violence, condemning strikes on civilian infrastructure.