Russian airstrikes kill 17 in Ukrainian prison

A Russian airstrike in the Zaporizhzhia region in Ukraine has killed 17 people and wounded 42 others, according to overnight statements from Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attacks, causing Russia's actions a "deliberate strike," saying that Ukrainians are being killed when a ceasefire "could have long been in place."

As per the BBC, Zaporizhzhia is one of the four regions in eastern Ukraine that Russia has claimed to have annexed since 2022. It remains largely under Ukrainian control at the time of writing. Russian forces have frequently targeted the region since the war began.

US President Donald Trump has offered an ultimatum to Russia this week, saying it had 10 or 12 days to agree a ceasefire or face sanctions. More attacks have hit the Dnipropetrovsk region of eastern Ukraine, causing more casualties as Zelensksy says Russia is "wasting the world's time."